Queen Elizabeth is presented with trees by members of the Children's Parliament during a visit to the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week on July 1, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The monarch and the Princess Royal visited the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) at the University of Edinburgh on Thursday to learn about its work.

The Queen’s comments come ahead of the Cop26 Climate Change conference in Glasgow which starts on October 31.

It was the Queen's final engagement as part of the traditional Royal Week visit to Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dressed in a jade green Angela Kelly outfit with a ruby and diamond brooch, the Queen arrived at the University of Edinburgh premises in a hybrid Land Rover, and immediately remarked "it's electric" as she exited the vehicle (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images).

Speaking with experts from Climate XChange, the Queen could be heard commenting on the global issue.

She said: "It does mean we are going to have to change the way we do things really, in the end."

Anne Marte Bergeseng, knowledge exchange manager at the organisation, told the PA news agency her discussion with the monarch covered "everything, essentially" about a greener future and what that means for our way of living.

Queen Elizabeth with Lord Provost Frank Ross (L) and Principal and Vice-Chancellor Peter Mathieson (R), during a visit to the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images).

The Queen and her daughter Anne also met representatives from the Children's Parliament who explained their recent contribution to Scotland's Climate Assembly.

The children presented the monarch with two rowan trees that will be planted as part of the Queen's Green Canopy, a UK-wide tree planting initiative to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee next year.

The Queen finished the event by unveiling a plaque for the institute and listening to a speech from university principal Peter Mathieson.

He spoke about the challenges faced by the workforce during the pandemic and what it may mean for the future.

After the presentation, the Queen said: "It's very unnatural for us, obviously we're going to have to change our lives a bit.

"Nothing can be quite normal again or what we thought."

After the royal visit, Dave Reay, ECCI executive director told PA: "It's a massive honour to have Her Majesty and Her Royal Highness come to visit the ECCI and be so interested in all the different actions we have been taking.

"It was a lovely event."

The tour coincided with the announcement of the Edinburgh Earth Initiative (EEI), a project aiming to boost global leadership on the adaption to and mitigation of climate change.

EEI will be a focal point for the university's research on the climate, and will have an emphasis on supporting global partnerships to deliver solutions.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.