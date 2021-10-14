‘Help create a culture of waste-free living’ - Leith Walk’s environmental charity moves to new home at Ocean Terminal

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The move will see it triple the size of its previous facilities on Leith Walk, as it takes on almost 8000 sq ft of space within the waterfront shopping centre.

With Edinburgh City Council making a commitment to becoming a net-zero carbon city by 2030, this will be an important HUB for people in Edinburgh to visit and learn vital sustainable skills.

The Edinburgh Remakery gives new life to landfill.

This extensive unit at Ocean Terminal will allow the Edinburgh Remakery to reintroduce popular services including their free drop-in repair sessions for electronics, and face-to-face educational workshops, as well as enabling them to expand their hugely successful IT disposal service for businesses.

Michelle MacLeod, Ocean Terminal centre manager, said: “The Edinburgh Remakery has a huge following and we’re extremely pleased they chose Ocean Terminal as their new home. Together we hope to attract even more people to their hub to learn vital sustainable skills, as we all continue to take positive steps to reduce our carbon footprint.”

Last year alone, the environmental and community focused social enterprise diverted 123 tonnes from landfill and saved 80 tonnes of CO2 emissions. They also taught over 500 people valuable repair and reuse skills, and donated 278 free laptops, tablets and smartphones to people in need, living in digital poverty and social isolation.

Elaine Brown, CEO of the Edinburgh Remakery said: “We have loved seeing our small social enterprise grow and develop thanks to the overwhelming support of the communities around us. Services that invest in sustainability and that encourage ways of life that are both environmentally and socially beneficial are of utmost importance right now, and these are what we are intent on bringing back in our new, bigger premises at Ocean Terminal.”

Steph Bowring, marketing manager of the Edinburgh Remakery, added:“Our vision is that this new space will become a welcoming community hub where people can learn new skills, be inspired and engage with repair and reuse practices, that will help create a culture of sustainable, waste-free living.”

