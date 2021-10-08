The latest bid to establish a snack van site at Belhaven beach would see it operate all year round with reduced hours in the winter.

Edinburgh-based Markos Akgum, has applied to East Lothian Council to locate a van in the Shore Road car park at Belhaven.

The last time an attempt was made to open a snack van on that area of coastline there was an outcry from residents and community representatives, with many complaining about the proposals.

Belhaven beach is next to John Muir Country Park, by Dunbar, and calls for the site to be protected from a “greasy spoon” were made.

The community council pointed out the car park was on the edge of John Muir Country Park, with the Bass Rock and Bridge to Nowhere iconic sites in view.

Objections ranging from the type of food which would be served to smells from frying and littering were lodged with the local authority.

Local residents insisted snack vans were more suited to industrial estates and roadside laybys than a scenic car park.

Ward councillor Sue Kempson said at the time of the last bid: “People will have their grotty coffee from a snack bar.

“I’m sorry but I have used snack bars and never had decent coffee [from them].”