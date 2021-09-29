Thousands of homes and business could feel the effect of Torness plans
More than 6,000 East Lothian residents and hundreds of businesses could be affected by Scottish Power plans to create a new Eastern Link for offshore energy to come onto land at Torness.
SP Energy has lodged its plans to hold a public consultation on proposals for a new substation at Thornton Bridge, near Dunbar next month, as the first stage in the project.
And it says while the substation plan will affect around 533 local residents and businesses, further proposals for a converter station at Torness linked to the project will require far wider consultation.
A report to the local authority on the Torness project says: “SP Energy Networks proposes to engage residents surrounding the proposed coastallandfall site at Torness to the proposed converter station, west of Innerwick.
“We have scoped out the following area for engaging with local residents, which ensures that all local residents who could be affected are notified.
“This would entail notifying 6254 addresses (217 business, 6037 residential) about the proposed plans and seeking their feedback.”
The Eastern Link project aims to create a connection between Torness and County Durham by 2027.
It estimates around 12km of underground cables will be required to link the new substation, converter station and landfall sites in East Lothian with 176km subsea cables linking Torness and County Durham sites.
An appraisal study carried out for the energy firm earlier this year said significant offshore wind generation was being developed off the east coast of Scotland and the existing transmission network did not have the capacity to cope with it.
The new Eastern Link aims to provide additional capacity for bringing energy onshore.
The Eastern Link project will see energy brought onshore at Torness and the converter station based west of Innerwick.
The current consultation will focus on the substation proposals at Thornton Bridge initially with virtual sessions scheduled for Tuesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 28, by SP Energy.
Details of the project and how to get involved in the consultation can be found at www.spenergynetworks.co.uk/pages/eastern_link_project_documents.aspx
In its Pre Application Notice lodged with East Lothian Council SP Energy noted a variety of broadband speed available across East Lothian which has an average speed of 38Mbps, adding it would keep online responses simple.