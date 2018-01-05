Evening News Italian Restaurant of the Year winner revealed

PROUD staff at a Capital restaurant are celebrating this week after being crowned winners of the inaugural Evening News Italian Restaurant of the Year competition.

Ciao Roma in South Bridge saw off more than 100 competitors to be crowned champions.

Vittoria on The Walk in Brunswick Street secured second place while O’Oliviero in the Grassmarket came in third.

Ciao Roma head waiter Danilo Argano, 32, said: “We feel amazing and are so proud because for us it’s a great pleasure to get this award from the Evening News. We make our own homemade pasta and we work hard for our customers.

“We’re very friendly with our customers. When they come in, every time it feels like home – like their living room with the television and sofa. We always do our best for our customers.”

Evening News deputy editor Euan Mcgrory said: “There was a huge response as soon as we announced our first Italian of the Year award and readers were very keen to tell us their favourites.

“There are so many fantastic places to eat out in Edinburgh, especially if you are looking for somewhere to take your family, and it is always hard to single one out above all the others. Their many regular visitors, however, were clearly impressed with the great food and first class service at Ciao Roma. They can feel justifiably proud about winning the title. Congratulations to the whole team that made it happen.”