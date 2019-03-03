Ex-death row Scot Kenny Richey ‘living in a tent in a forest’

Have your say

Former marine Kenny Richey, who spent time on death row in America, has been found living in a tent.

According to The Scottish Sun on Sunday, the 54-year-old has been living in a forest for three weeks.

Television crews from Russian broadcaster RT tracked down Richey in Ohio, US, for a documentary.

Ex-wife Karen Charves told the Sunday newspaper: “He’d been in the forest in a tent for three weeks.”

Richey, raised in Edinburgh until he was 18, lived through 13 execution dates for the 1987 house fire death of two-year-old Cynthia Collins.

He was freed in a plea deal 10 years ago, and was homeless when the American charity Sanctuary Quarters threw him a lifeline.

RT filmmaker Konstantin Rozhkov said: “We’re working on the documentary. We found him in a tent.” Richey was unavailable for comment.