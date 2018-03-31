Ex-Hibs and Rangers star Ray Wilkins critically ill after heart attack

Former Hibs and Rangers midfielder Ray Wilkins is “critically ill” after suffering a cardiac arrest, his wife has told the Daily Mirror.

Jackie Wilkins told the newspaper that the 61-year-old ex-Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan player fell in the wake of the cardiac arrest.

Ray Wilkins in action for Hibs. Picture: SNS

“He’s in hospital, he’s had a cardiac arrest and is in intensive care,” the newspaper quoted her as saying.

“He’s not in a good state at all, I’m afraid. He’s critically ill.

“The cardiac arrest led to a fall which has meant he’s had to be put in an induced come. It’s very, very bad.”

Wilkins had carried out media duties on Talksport and Sky Sports - he is a regular on both platforms - shortly before.

Rangers' Ray Wilkins in action. Picture: SNS

A winner of 84 England caps, Wilkins - known in the game as ‘Butch’ - played for 12 sides and was on the coaching staff of several more, but is commonly associated with Chelsea.

He started his career there and spent six years with the Blues, while also having numerous stints as assistant manager. On one occasion, he led the side on a caretaker basis.

Carlo Ancelotti, under whom Wilkins worked at Stamford Bridge, once described him as having “real blue blood”.

Following the reports Chelsea tweeted: “The thoughts of everybody at Chelsea Football Club are with Ray Wilkins and his family tonight. Keep fighting Ray, you have our love and support.”

During his career as a player, he won the FA Cup with Manchester United in 1983 and the Scottish title with Rangers in 1989.

Former club Leyton Orient sent Wilkins their best wishes on Twitter, writing: “Everyone associated with LOFC’s thoughts are with former player Ray Wilkins and his family tonight. Keep fighting.”

Wilkins is a regular on the Alan Brazil breakfast show on Talksport and a message on the show’s Twitter account read: “Ray Wilkins is one of the nicest men you could ever wish to meet and working with him on the show is always a joy. Keep fighting, Butch. From Alan & everyone at @talkSPORT.”