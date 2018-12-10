Explore Dundee from the beautiful Carse of Gowrie

It used to be the berries and country walks that brought visitors to the Carse of Gowrie.

The rich fields - where so many of those celebrated rasps and strawberries are grown - and the beautiful views over the Tay are still there of course.

But the opening of the V&A gallery and a string of high end wedding venues in the area have given the riverside land between Dundee and Perth a new identity.

The area has become a destination for self-catering holidays, offering the attractions of a now buzzing city centre in Dundee with the chance to enjoy a quieter pace of life during the same short break.

The Silverwood resort at Inchcoonans, just outside the village of Errol, is one of the destinations that has sprung up to cater for the growing demand for luxury accommodation.

Offering up to nineteen luxury lodges, some with spa baths and some large family lodges, Silverwood is just over an hour’s drive from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The opening of the V&A has seen an upsurge in visitors to Perthshire and Sliverwood is an ideal base for exploring the stunning new gallery and Dundee’s other attractions.

The excellent Discovery Point does a wonderful jobs of telling the story of Captain Scott’s Arctic exploration and the Verdant Works, an award-winning museum in a converted jute mill, offers a fascinating insight into the city’s industrial past.

In the autumn, Errol is a dream for conker collectors, while the nearby reed beds make the area a haven for some interesting bird life.

At the end of a busy day, the lodges offer a cosy, comfortable retreat, with the opportunity to pamper yourself in a spa or roll top bath.

An on-site bistro is due to open in early 2019 meaning offering meals without having to cook for yourself or venture out to a restaurant.

Silverwood is the creation of energetic husband and wife team Rod and Adelle Sim who spotted a gap in the market when they got married locally.

“We had become aware of the lack of self catering provision,” explains Rod.

“Silverwood is a truly lovely spot with its own wildlife pond. Initially, we gained planning permission for a glamping centre with outdoor activities, but soon realised that the market demand was for a higher class of accommodation.”

Today they regularly welcome guests who are in the area to attend weddings at the four top venues nearby, the Errol Park, the Byre at Inchyra, Guardswell Farm and Fingask Castle.

“We are very much enjoying a tourism boom in Perthshire at the moment,” says Rod.

“We have welcomed guests from the USA, Canada, Mexico and Australia, either attending weddings or visiting Scotland as tourists.”

The resort is named after the silver birch trees which line the park. The bistro when it opens will overlook the small stocked trout loch, and seat up to fifty people, with an external deck over the water.

“We are very proud of our bespoke lodges,” says Adelle. “I sourced the decadent, comfortable sofas, and sumptuous beds, from Gillis in Broughty Ferry.

“We also have widescreen TVs, double walk-in showers, roll top baths, and to top it all off, indoor jacuzzi spa baths looking out over the decking with country views.”

Silverwood, near Errol, in the Carse of Gowrie, is easily accessed from the A90, only ten minutes from either Perth or Dundee, and just over an hour from Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

The resort offers lettings, wedding group accommodation with plans to offer a full wedding service. The luxury lodges are also available for sale as a fully managed buy-to-let investment with prices from £115,000 to £245,000.

www.silverwoodlodges.co.uk

