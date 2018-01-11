Explosive Trump book ‘Fire and Fury’ arrives in Edinburgh

A controversial book which claims to tell all about life inside the White House under US President Donald Trump has gone on sale at a popular Edinburgh bookshop.

Fire and Fury, penned by veteran political writer Michael Wolff, arrived at the Waterstones store in Edinburgh’s West End, after bumper online sales in America and online.

The book, which is based on Mr Wolff’s time spent in the White House after the businessman’s shock election last year, was due to be released at the end of the month, but publishers Little Brown brought the launch forward.

It was officially released in the UK on Tuesday, but stock was very limited, with even Waterstones’ flagship British store in London receiving only 500 copies.

The Edinburgh shop’s stock of the book, which caused shockwaves when excerpts were published by the Guardian newspaper, arrived today, with a quick sellout anticipated.

Among the claims in the book were that Donald Trump never expected to win, that he and his wife sleep in seperate beds, and that he spends most evenings watching TV with fast foods.

Mr Wolff also detailed conversations with several senior aides, including former top advisor Steve Bannon, who has since been slammed by Trump and his allies and has been excommunicated from far-right ‘news’ outlet Breitbart.

President Trump has denounced the contents of the book as ‘fake’, and his lawyers even attempted to have its publication halted through the courts.

Despite his public disapproval, it shot to the top of the bestseller charts.