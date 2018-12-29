Family launch desperate appeal to help fly ill father back from Spain

The frantic family of a former Capital detective have launched a desperate bid to fly him back from Spain after he suffered a debilitating stroke on Christmas Eve.

Kenny Young, 58, is fighting for life on an Alicante intensive care ward after been found on their bedroom floor by wife Lorraine.

I really hope and wish somehow we can help get him close to loved ones AMY JOHNSON

The couple, from Moredun, retired to the Med two years ago after Kenny finally called time on a 32-year career with the force.

“This is a circumstance we never thought we would end up in and the worst time of my life,” said Amy Johnson, 29, partner of Kenny’s son, Reeve.

“I really hope and wish somehow we can help get him close to loved ones but mainly get him the care, treatment and support he needs back home in the UK.”

Kenny had been complaining of chest and shoulder pain the night before he fell ill - but put it down to his lifelong battle with autoimmune disease Lupus.

But former Edinburgh Leisure director Lorraine, 60, woke to find him slumped on the floor of their home in the coastal town of Javea.

She called out to daughter Sean, 28, who had flown in from the Old Town to celebrate Christmas with her parents.

“Sean reacted really fast,” said Amy. “They called and ambulance and drove behind it to hospital.”

Restaurant manager Amy and tattooist Reeve, 34, a former corporal in the Royal Scots, got a call later on Christmas Eve and dropped everything to fly to Kenny’s bedside.

“It was just so shocking,” said Amy. “He’s normally so active and healthy and is a big family man.”

Kenny’s Lupus has now led to complications following the stroke, as pneumonia takes hold and heart valve problems risk further trauma.

His family have now set-up an online fundraising page after being told it will cost £23,500 to fly him home - with more than £9,000 raised already.

“The thought of doing this kills my pride inside however we have no other option than to ask for help,” said Amy.

“He’s probably the strongest, proudest man you’ll ever meet, one of a kind actually. He’s normally the one helping others.

“The response has been going crazy with people we know and family.”

Amy and Reeve have run up a bill of thousands on flights and a hotel room as they try to spend as much time as possible at Kenny’s bedside.

“Obviously that money doesn’t matter at a time like this,” said Amy. “He is not covered over here and every day is a cost we are struggling to afford.

“We are willing to put every penny we have left to attempt to meet near this goal but we are hoping with the help of everyone in the world’s kindness that we can meet this amount required.

“Even if we don’t meet the target the amount that we raise would help towards rehab and care in Spain so he has the best chance of a full recovery.

“Any amount will help towards our target and we appreciate every single donation so thank you.”

You can support Kenny’s fundraising appeal at his Go Fund Me page.