Family of dad-to-be Kieran Cowan release heartbreaking statement confirming loss after boat capsizes in Loch Awe

The family of Kieran Cowan has released a statement acknowledging the loss of their 'beloved' son and brother, after the boat he was on capsized in Loch Awe at the weekend.

The 23-year-old, from Prestonpans, was one of three people on a boat which capsized on Loch Awe in Argyll and Bute on Saturday. Two other people on board managed to swim to safety.

Kieran Cowan.

READ MORE: Body of East Lothian dad-to-be Kieran Cowan found in Loch Awe after boat capsized

READ MORE: How to donate to dad-to-be Kieran Cowan's family as body found in Loch Awe after boat capsizes

Mr Cowan's family has now released a statement via police which reads: "The Cowan Family confirm the sad loss of our beloved son and brother Kieran Cowan (23).

"Kieran was elated and looking forward to welcoming a baby daughter later this year with his partner Lisa Reid.

"We are overwhelmed by the love and support from family, friends and the local communities in both Prestonpans and Oban.

"We ask that people respect our privacy at this difficult time and allow us time to grieve."

A fundraising page has also been set up to help his future family.

All three emergency services were joined by coastguard teams at the loch after the boat capsized at about 4:40pm on Saturday, August 17th.

Two of the men, aged 23 and 27 years, were able to swim to the nearby island.

After raising the alarm, they were rescued and taken by ambulance to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban and later discharged.

A joint Police Scotland and Marine Accident Investigation Branch inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.