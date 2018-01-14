Family of Edinburgh mum who died in bin lorry crash win £800k compensation

THE FAMILY of Glasgow bin lorry crash victim Gillian Ewing have won £800,000 in compensation over the tragedy.

It is reported today Glasgow council chiefs agreed the compensation for seven relatives who blamed them for the crash.

Gillian, 52, of Edinburgh, was among six killed by Harry Clarke’s truck in 2014.

The Scottish Sun on Sunday reports today the family’s lawyers saying: “This has been a life-changing and traumatic three years for them.”

The paper reports the case, brought to the Court of Session in Edinburgh, was settled out of court earlier this month.

Robyn — the eldest daughter of tragic Gillian, 52, from Mortonhall, had claimed against the local authority on the grounds of “vicarious liability” — where someone is held responsible for the actions or omissions of another person.