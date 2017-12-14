Family of teen Liam Rodgers don’t know how ‘loving soul’ died

The devastated family of 14-year-old Liam Rodgers have told how they are struggling to cope with the loss of a “loving soul with millions of friends”.

They are still awaiting results of tests to tell them what caused the death of football-mad Liam, who was found at a flat in West Richmond Street on Sunday.

Mystery surrounds how such a tragedy happened to a healthy boy with apparently no medical history, with police still investigating the circumstances of his death.

Liam’s aunt, Kerry Brown, told the Evening News how the family have been left traumatised by the loss of the Tynecastle High School pupil.

She said: “He was a quiet wee lad but he had lots of friends. He was a genuinely loving soul. Liam loved his family and friends so much, which is why everyone has been so devastated about his death.

“I have never seen someone so heartbroken in all my life as Liam’s mum, Lisa. It was just so unexpected. We are all faced with uncertainty about his death too because it is currently still being investigated.

“The post-mortem examination results are not due back until the end of the week so it is all still unknown as to what happened. He had no medical condition which has made it more difficult for the family to understand how this happened.”

Tributes have poured in on social media for the popular teenager with the family feeling “overwhelmed” by the touching comments from friends and strangers alike.

Friends organised a memorial lantern lighting outside the Busy Bee pub in Saughton Mains with Liam spending a lot of time in the area. Hundreds turned out to pay their respects last night.

The community support for the family is epitomised by the owner of One Stop in Saughton Mains Gardens who agreed to provide tea and biscuits for those who attended.

Kerry said: “We have been overwhelmed with all the support on social media. He was a fantastic loving boy, which is proved by the social media tributes. We are all deeply touched by all the comments. There has been so many and I’ll make sure his mum sees them all.

“We are very grateful for the support with the whole community pulling together.

“He loved football – he was a devoted Hibs fan. He had a cheeky wee smile. He was quiet and always polite and spoke with respect.

“It is a tragedy for a young man to lose his life like this. It has really hit us all hard, especially at this time of the year.”

Kerry has launched an online fundraising page aiming to help the heartbroken family cover the costs of Liam’s funeral. He leaves behind mum Lisa, stepdad Ryan and brothers Josh and Rhys. She added: “Nothing can prepare you for something like this happening and the family has enough to worry about. We can’t thank the community enough for rallying around.”

People can contribute to Liam’s funeral at http://bit.ly/2BaOPyG