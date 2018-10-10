Family’s desperate bid to bring tragic teen’s body back from Benidorm

The tragic death of a Wester Hailes teen in Benidorm has sparked a plea for help from the family to raise cash to bring his body home

Billy Black, 18, was enjoying a holiday in Spain with his dad Ian Black when his young life came to an end on Monday.

The popular teenager had Type 1 diabetes and his grief-stricken family said he “didn’t look after his body like he should have”.

Sister Kirsty explained that Billy had to take daily insulin injections but it was possible that while he was on holiday that he might not have been doing so regularly.

The death of the St Augustine’s High School pupil has left a huge gap in the family and Kirsty, sister Ashleigh and mum Mandy Wyper have now travelled to Benidorm in the hope they can bring Billy home.

Floored by grief, Kirsty said she couldn’t find the words to express how devastated she is after Billy’s death.

“He was just beautiful,” she said. “He had so many friends, and was just loved by so many people

“I know everybody wants to help bring him home and we’re so grateful for the support we’ve had so far.”

An estimate from a funeral director said it would cost anything from £8,000 to £10,000 to fly Billy’s body home and organise a funeral.

Friend Dawit Lokietek, who went to school with Billy, set up an online donations site via Go Fund Me with an initial target of £5,000. Within just 15 hours the page had reached nearly £6,000 but Dawit and Kirsty are urging kind-hearted donators to keep going after discovering the soaring costs of repatriating Billy.

In a statement released on the fundraising page, the family said: “Sadly on October 8, 2018 our beloved son brother uncle nephew was taken from us while he was on holiday in Benidorm.

“Billy had diabetes type 1 and unfortunately didn’t look after his body like he should have.

“At such a sad and devastating time we are currently trying to raise funds to bring Billy home to where he belongs with his family in Edinburgh. We ask for any donations or spare change you have to help us bring him home to his family.”

In tribute, Dawit, who went St Augustine’s with Billy, said he was one-in-a-million guy and he still can’t believe he is gone. He said: “Billy was a popular lad and hundreds of people have come out and put Facebook messages for him.

“We want to give him the send off he deserves and with so many people who cared about him, the best thing would be to try and get a funeral where everyone, all his nieces and family and friends would be able to come to.

“He was always smiling – his smile could light a dark night. He was just a lovely guy. A guy that you would want to keep around for the rest of your life. And he was only 18, he had his whole life ahead of him and he will be sadly missed.”

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/bring-billy-black-home

fiona.pringle@jpress.co.uk