Family says goodbye to war hero and ‘free spirit’ Geirge

IN 2017 George Gunn Delday proudly received France’s highest order of merit, the National Order of the Legion of Honour, for serving during the 1944 D-Day Landings at Normandy.

As one of nine Scottish veterans awarded the medal at a ceremony at Edinburgh Castle, it was a fitting tribute to the vital role he played during the First World War.

As an eager 21-year-old George enlisted in the 9th Royal Artillery Observer Corps, a year after he was first called up thanks to an emergency appendectomy and bout of peritonitis.

As a flash-spotter in Normandy his job was to locate the flash of guns fired by the enemy and report back so that they could be disabled. He also served in Belgium and Germany spotting the trajectory of V1 and V2 bombs.

Once during training, George and his fellow soldiers were ordered to run up Ben Lawers and warned off from deviating.

His daughter Edith Wilson said: “It was a hot day so dad came down the hill and saw a farmhouse and thought, let’s go and see if we can get some cold water. Well, the farmer’s wife had them in and there was milk and scones. That was just him, he was a very charming man.”

After a fall at Hogmanay, George, 97, spent three weeks at the Edinburgh royal Infirmary where he died on January 20. He leaves behind his two children, Edith and brother Thomas, four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Tomorrow the family will gather at Warriston Crematorium at 4pm to bid farewell to the man who they call a “free spirit”. Edith said: “He was great fun, always up for a laugh.”

The family enjoyed caravan tours of Scotland but always returned to Arisaig and Coylumbridge near Aviemore. Edith recalls long days on the loch in canoes her father built and baked potatoes on the bonfire.

George was one of six siblings who moved around during their childhood thanks to their father’s job as a life insurance salesman. Because of having to go to at least seven schools, George developed the ability to make friends with ease.

Edith said: “He always had time for people and had a twinkle in his eye. He would try and bring people out of themselves.

After meeting his beloved wife Fay at the tennis club in Kirkcaldy, the couple married in 1953 before moving into a brand new home in Corstorphine.

George, who worked as a quantity surveyor before retiring at 70, enjoyed developing their family home and cultivating the garden, for which he was known in the area.

The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage just two weeks before Fay died suddenly in 2013.

George kept busy with his walking club, thrice-weekly swimming sessions, bowling and the camera club.

Edit said: “He was such a friendly person and had a great life.”