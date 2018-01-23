FanDuel duo reunite to launch Flick gaming video platform

An Edinburgh-based duo have teamed up once again to launch a new way for gamers to watch content with their friends.

FanDuel’s co-founders Nigel Eccles and Rob Jones have reunited and announced their latest venture.

Flick is a new platform for the esports and gaming market. Nigel will take on the role of Flick’s CEO, while Rob is the chief product officer.

Based in Edinburgh, Flick provides a new way for gamers to share and watch gaming content with their friends.

It is estimated that more than 665 million people worldwide currently watch gaming video content and this figure is expected to continue to rise as esports continues to gain popularity.

Rob said: “Whilst the esports market is still relatively young, it is growing fast and we feel there is a huge opportunity there.

“We know we work well together and have already proven we have the capability to build a global business from here in Scotland. For this new company we plan to leverage Scotland’s deep expertise in video game development.”

Having built Edinburgh-based FanDuel into one of Scotland’s ‘Unicorn’ success stories both Nigel and Rob stepped down from the company late last year to work on the Flick project.