Fears cat poisoner on loose after two pets die

HORRIFIED cat owners fear someone is poisoning their pets on a Livingston housing estate.

Mum-of-two Carol Ferns, of Huron Avenue, had to have beloved black Tortoiseshell Precious put to sleep on Tuesday after she was struck down with catastrophic organ failure.

Carol Ferns is hunting the cat killer

Another neighbour’s pet died at the weekend while two more animals in the same square are believed to have been targeted two years ago – all by food laced with antifreeze.

“My daughter’s absolutely devastated, she was her cat,” said Ms Ferns, 36, of 18-year-old Rebecca.

“She held the cat while she was put to sleep – she didn’t want to let her go.”

Events organiser Ms Ferns has now called in police amid fears a poisoner is on the loose.

Precious had to be put to sleep

Younger daughter Chloe, 13, has also been left upset at the loss, with the family looking after five cats including Precious’ brother, Elmo.

The family have now launched an online petition in the hope of getting ingredients of antifreeze changed to put off cats from eating food with it added to.

Ms Ferns has been tipped off by a worker at her local Asda that someone bought antifreeze because “they had a cat problem” – information she has since handed to police.

Post mortems are now being carried out on Precious and the neighbour’s cat in a bid to confirm a cause of death.

“The vet said it was antifreeze because if it’d been anything else, they would’ve been able to flush it out but antifreeze crystalizes in the kidneys,” said Ms Ferns.

“She was vomiting and we rushed her to the vet and they tried to flush it out of her system but her organs had been damaged and the best thing was to put her to sleep.

“I’m just really angry and upset about it – I don’t even think words can explain it.”

The Evening News reported in May how pet owners were being warned to be on the look-out after “suspicious packages” were found in the New Town.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Livingston are investigating two reports of cats having been poisoned sometime during the weekend of 29 and 30 September.

“The animals were subsequently put down and inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.