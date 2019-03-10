Fears for two Edinburgh girls missing since leaving school on Friday

Police in Edinburgh have issued an urgent appeal to help track two missing schoolgirls.

Alexis and Nadia were last seen leaving school in the Central area of Edinburgh around 11am on Friday and were believed to have headed into the Princes Street by bus.

Alexis ,13, and Nadia ,14, who both reside in the Leith area have not been seen since and there are growing concerns for their welfare.

Alexis is described at 13 years old, 5 ft in height, fair complexion, long blonde hair in a pony tail, medium build, wearing a black school uniform and a jacket

Nadia is described as 14 years old, 5ft in height slim build, frizzy dark hair, dark/olive skin, dark eyes wearing all black with a red and blue tie and a dark outdoor jacket.

Nadia and Alexis have links across Edinburgh ad maybe travelling by bus.

Anyone who may have seen Nadia and Alexis since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1580 of 08th March 2019.