Fernando Ricksen: Funeral of Rangers hero expected to draw thousands

Thousands of Rangers supporters are expected to gather to pay their final respects to Fernando Ricksen, alongside former team-mates and opponents of the Rangers legend.

The funeral cortege will drive past Ibrox ahead of the funeral in Glasgow's west end.

The former Holland international died aged 43 a week ago, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Ricksen played more than 250 times for the Light Blues after joining from AZ Alkmaar in 2000, winning two league titles during his time in Glasgow.

He remained a firm favourite among the Rangers fans and spent his final months at St Andrew's Hospice in Airdrie.

A statement from Rangers read: "The funeral cortege will make its way to Ibrox Stadium, for 1pm where it will stop briefly outside the stadium front door to allow fans to pay their respects from the opposite side of the road.

"The procession will come down Broomloan Road and proceed along Edmiston Drive driving east before heading to the Clyde Arc bridge, and on to the church.

"The cortege will then proceed to Wellington Church for the funeral at 2pm, before a private, family service at Linn Crematorium is held.

"The family would like to thank everyone who has paid their respects to Fernando over the last week, it has been a source of comfort at a very difficult time."