Ferry Road incident: What we know so far

Police have cordoned off part of Ferry Road this evening after someone was reportedly stabbed.

Here’s what we know so far about the incident:

Police have cordoned off the area. Pic: Police Scotland

Where: Across the road from a Scotmid shop on Ferry Road, close to the junction with South Fort Street.

When: Police said they received the 999 call at 6:04pm this evening.

What: Police have sealed off part of Ferry Road as they respond to what they have described as an “ongoing incident.” A Scotmid worker told the Evening News they witnessed a man come into the shop and ask for bandages to help a person who had been “stabbed in the back” outside.

Emergency response: Eye-witnesses reported seeing about six police cars, three police vans and an ambulance at the scene.

Diversions: The official Lothian Buses twitter account alerted passengers to a service diversion because of the road closure. The tweet says: “Due to a road closure, services are not serving Ferry Road and are instead diverted via North Junction, Lindsay Road and Craighall Road in both directions till further notice.”

