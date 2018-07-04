FIFA gift Edinburgh father and son World Cup final tickets

A football mad dad has been handed dream tickets to the World Cup final after a video of his six-year-old son went viral.

Iain Meiklejohn took son Aleks to Russia to support his mum Iwona’s native Poland in the competition’s group stages.

Aleks was left in tears after Poland were dumped out of the tournament after being thrashed 3-0 by Columbia.

Iain, 42, uploaded a moving video of Aleks being cheered up by opposition fans which went viral. The family endured a 17-hour flight back to the Capital on Friday.

But the next morning, Iain woke up at the family’s Corstorphine home to a message from FIFA offering him an all-expenses paid trip back to Russia for the final as winners of FIFA’s “Rival Hug” competition.

It is a dream come true for the young family who were scammed out of World Cup final tickets in Brazil four years ago, leaving them £2,000 out of pocket.

Iain said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we are buzzing. My wife took the video and I just decided to put it on Twitter and it has got so much attention.

“FIFA asked me to respond in 24 hours, I responded in 24 seconds.

“Especially after the last time where we were scammed of tickets and everything that went on. It’s all flipped 100 per cent now! For a wee couple of seconds video, FIFA messaged me and said they couldn’t have handpicked a better video.

“It was the exact essence of what they were looking for.”

After already spending 12 days in Russia watching games in Moscow, Kazan and Volograd, printer Iain and Gylemuir Primary School pupil Aleks will board a plane back to Russia on July 13 for a three-night stay.

And the pair cannot wait for their return to see the biggest game in football.

Iain added: “Russia has been absolutely brilliant. The people are so friendly and it’s been a great atmosphere. We were in a pub in Moscow for the Russia v Egypt game and I haven’t heard anything like it. It was phenomenal.”

The father and son have now switched allegiances following Poland’s early exit from the tournament.

Proud Scot Iain, who has flown all over the world with the Tartan Army, is hoping to not be seated watching Gareth Southgate’s England.

He said: “After everything that happened at the last World Cup we just can’t believe what is going on now. Although I would swap it all to see Scotland in the World Cup.

“I’d love to see Brazil in the final. Aleks wants to see France in the final because he has them in a sweepstake and will win £60 if they win.

“We can’t wait to get back out there. It’s going to be amazing.”