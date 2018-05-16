Fife Audi thieves steal hundreds of pounds from Roslin shop

Police in Midlothian have received a report of a break-in and theft from a convenience store in Roslin.

At around 2:50am this morning local officers received a call relating to four men who had forced entry to the Roslin Supermarket on Main Street before making off with a three-figure sum of cash from the shop’s till.

The suspects were seen to enter a dark-coloured Audi SQ5, which then made off towards Bilston and it is believed the vehicle (registration number J9JDF) was the same one reported stolen from a property in Inchkeith Crescent, Kirkcaldy on Tuesday evening.

Officers also believe this break-in is linked to a similar offence, which took place in the Seafield area of Kirkcaldy on Friday 27th April.

Anyone with information relating to these crimes is asked to come forward.

“This is particularly important as we approach Summer and people are on holiday. We will be carrying out extra patrols in the areas being targeted.”

Detective Constable Andy Palin from Dalkeith CID said: “We are currently liaising with our colleagues in Fife to establish where these travelling criminals originate from and are following a number of lines of enquiry.”

“Anyone who saw any suspicious acivity around the Roslin Supermarket during the early hours of Thursday, or who can help us identify the suspects should contact us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy CID via 101 and quote incident numbers 259 of the 16th May (Inchkeith Crescent); 400 of the 27th April; or 248 of the 16th April (Roslin). Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.