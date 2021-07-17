Fife death: Police investigate after man's body found in street in early hours of morning

Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body was found in the street of a Fife town in the early hours of the monrning.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 1:42 pm

It is currently being treated as unexplained.

Officers were called to Boblingen Way in Glenrothes at 1:40am after reports a man was injured in the street.

The area was cordoned off and emergency vehicles were also seen in nearby Forres Drive.

Police are treating the death as unexplained

Police confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to Boblingen Way, Glenrothes, around 1:40am on Saturday to reports of a man was injured in the street.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene.”The spokesman added: “The death is being treated as unexplained, and inquiries are continuing.”

