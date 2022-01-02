Fife Police: Two remain in hospital after Hogmanay road crash in Kirkcaldy
Police are appealing for information following an early morning collision in Kirkcaldy on Hogmanay which resulted in a 45-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman being taken to hospital.
The incident happened at around 5.45am when a black Vauxhall Corsa was travelling on St Clair Street at the roundabout opposite the Ravenscraig flats.
The car left the road colliding with a line of trees before coming to a stop.
A police spokesman said a 45-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where they both remain for treatment.
The road remained shut for several hours as investigators carried out enquiries.
Constable Mike Rodgers said: “We need to establish the full circumstances of how this collision occurred. I would ask anyone who was there at the time to get in touch with us.
"In particular I would ask anyone with dash cams or recording devices to please check the footage as it could assist officers in the investigation.”