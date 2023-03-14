News you can trust since 1873
Fifteen-year-old Edinburgh boy collapses and dies in Broomhouse Road

Police says death not suspicious

By Ian Swanson
Published 14th Mar 2023, 20:27 GMT- 1 min read

A 15-year-old boy has collapsed and died in Broomhouse Road.

Police said they had been called to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service at 3.15pm on Tuesday March 14.

A Police Scotland statement issued at 8pm said: “On Tuesday, 14 March, 2023, police were made aware a 15-year-old boy had died after collapsing in Broomhouse Road, Edinburgh. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

