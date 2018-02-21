Film fans shocked after couple’s x-rated cinema act

AN overly amorous couple left a Valentine’s Day showing of the latest film in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy at a Capital cinema after fellow movie-goers complained about their lewd behaviour, it has been revealed.

BBC radio host Edith Bowman read an e-mail on air from a listener who claimed to have heard the story from a friend working at “an independent cinema in Edinburgh” on opening night for the romantic romp.

One of the couple reportedly left the screening shirtless and “asking staff members where the nearest toilet was”.

According to the story, told on BBC Five Live’s film review show, the couple were attending a screening of the third instalment of the franchise, Fifty Shades Freed on February 14, however their actions during the film left Bowman and co-host Clarisse Loughrey “speechless”.

The e-mail stated “A concerned customer appearing from screen one breathlessly stated she had witnessed a couple undertaking an act in the back row of the cinema which was simply ‘unsuitable to discuss’ on the programme”.

It continued: “If that was not bad enough, the doors of screen one suddenly flew open with one half of the couple appearing without ‘the top half of their clothing,” before “asking [my friend] for directions to the nearest toilet”.

The e-mail signed off: “The couple then left without even finishing the rest of the film.”

Yesterday one cinema usher said he had heard about the incident but refused to go into detail, and mystery surrounds the location of the alleged tryst.

Of the three independent cinemas in the city, the Dominion, located in Morningside, denied the incident happened on their premises, while the Cameo, on Home Street, also told the Evening News they had “no reports” of an incident taking place.

The Filmhouse, on Lothian Road, was not screening the erotic thriller as part of its programme.

The film – the third in the series based on the novels of EL James – stars Jamie Dornan as the titular Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele.

Despite originally starting online as fan fiction for the Twilight series, the films have grossed over $1 Billion worldwide since the release of Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015.

However, previous screenings of the movies have led to a number of instances of fans being removed from cinemas for outrageous behaviour.

In 2015, three women were arrested in Glasgow for attacking a man with a glass bottle during a showing of the first film in the series at the Grosvenor Cinema after he reportedly asked them to stop making “sexually explicit” remarks.

A witness told The Telegraph: “There were also several incredibly drunk women vomiting in the aisle and corridor and several complaints from the other screen about drunk and rowdy folk.”

A screening of the same film in Milton Keynes later that year had to be evacuated after a woman vomited in the cinema on another Valentine’s Day showing, leaving dozens of cinema-goers disgusted.

And last year, a cinema in Navan, Ireland banned single men from screenings and asked couples to sit rows apart in an attempt to curb outbreaks of antisocial behaviour as part of a “tongue in cheek” message on an automated booking system before the release of Fifty Shades Darker, the second film in the series.

