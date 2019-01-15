Final goodbye to Port Seton grandad killed in minibus horror smash

GRIEVING family will gather next week for a tearful funeral to remember the grandad killed in a Christmas coach crash.

Grandfather-of-four Ross Barker, 59, from Port Seton, died after the privately hired minibus flipped over in a country road on a friends’ trip to the races.

Mr Barker was pronounced dead at the scene

An emotional service to remember Mr Barker’s life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium at 12 noon next Monday.

Family led by wife Pauline, daughter Justine, son Andrew and stepdaughter Amanda described their devastating loss of a “devoted husband and caring dad.”

A touching family tribute reads: “Always smiling, Ross will be an inspiration and the world will be a sadder place without him.”

Mr Barker’s 22 fellow passengers and driver were all injured in the December 29 crash after the bus is thought to have been blown over by a gust of wind.

It came to rest on its roof lying in a field beside the Borders villages of Carfraemill and Gordon, in Berwickshire.

Locals rushed to help those injured in the tragedy while police declared a major emergency. The youngest casualty was 24 and the oldest 75.

The minibus had set off for Kelso Racecourse, Roxburghshire, from the Dean Tavern, in Newtongrange, Midlothian, packed with friends who drank at the pub.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital