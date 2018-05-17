Fire crews attend blaze near the Meadows

Have your say

Firefighters are attending an early morning blaze near the Meadows which has sent thick black smoke billowing across the city.

Concerned locals captured the fire on social media as it started at around 6.30am on Thursday morning.

It’s understood the fire started in Chalmers Street near to the Meadows.

Emergency services, including police officers and the fire services, have been dispatched to the scene.

More to follow as we get it.

