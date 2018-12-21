Fire crews battle ‘huge’ blaze at Duddingston garage

Have your say

Firefighters are battling a “huge” blaze at a garage in the Duddingston area of Edinburgh this morning.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed to the Evening News that three fire appliance were called to the scene on Milton Road West at around 7.15am on Friday morning.

The blaze is understood to be under control however eyewitnesses say the garage is still smouldering, with some people describing the fire as “huge”.

Edinburgh Travel News warned drivers to expect delays in the area while fire crews deal with the incident.

More follows.

