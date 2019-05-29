Fire crews battle West Lothian farm fire through night

Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a blaze at a farm building in West Lothian.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a farm near Polbeth, West Lothian, at 9.10pm on Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to the farm on Tuesday evening

At the height of the incident six appliances and 32 firefighters were at the scene.

There were no reports of any casualties.

Two fire engines remained at the scene at 7am on Wednesday cooling the site down.