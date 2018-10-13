Fire crews rush to scene of flat fire in Clermiston

Fire crews rescued people trapped in a fire at a property in Clermiston, it has been reported.

Four engines were at the scene in Alan Breck Gardens in the west of the city along with police officers and ambulance crews, according to an eyewitness report.

Images sent to Evening News show emergency services, including paramedics, entering a block of flats on the street.

One of the fire vehicles can be seen with its ladder extended to a top floor flat.

An eyewitness who lives on the street told the Evening News: “There were no visible flames but there was lots of smoke.

“There were people in there but they’re out now.

“There was a guy hanging out the window waiting to be helped.”

The incident is believed to have started around 7.45pm this evening.

The street is cordoned off while emergency services continue to work at the scene.

