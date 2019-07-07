Fire crews tackle blazes near Jack Kane sports centre

Two fire appliances tackled a series of fires that broke out near the Jack Kane sports centre in Niddrie, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Smoke from the fires, which broke out to the rear of the sports building on grassland, was spotted by a passerby, with a call being placed to the fire service around 4.30 this afternoon.

One fire appliance was sent to tackle the four small fires, which also affected trees in the area, although it was quickly joined by another.

The source of the fires is not yet known.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service told the Evening News: "Two fire appliances attended the scene of a series of fires that were reported around 4.30pm near the grounds of the Jack Kane sports centre.

"The fires, which were at the rear of the centre, were brought under control by the two appliances.

"There was no request for police assistance."