Fire crews tackle building fire in Bathgate town centre

Have your say

Firefighters are battling a building fire in Bathgate this evening.

A fire service spokesman said two appliances were called to a property in King Street shortly before 7:10pm.

Pictures sent to the Evening News show a large emergency services response in the area.

Local residents have reported the fire may have started in a car showroom close to a bingo hall in the town.

The fire service spokesman was unable to confirm which specific building they were attending.

The spokesman said that hose reel jets are in use.

Emergency services have been called to the fire in Bathgate. Pic: Daniel Fuller.

There have been no reports of any injuries.