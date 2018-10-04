Fire in disused building closes The Wisp

Have your say

A BLAZE tore through a derelict building in The Wisp this evening.

Fourteen firefighters were scrambled to tackle the inferno shortly before 7.30pm.

Police were also called to close off the road as flames and smoke were spotted at the two-storey site.

Two fire engines and a high ladder were still on scene more than an hour after passers-by raised the alarm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “The roof of the building was well alight.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital