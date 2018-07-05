Firefighters battle large blaze at Leith industrial estate

Have your say

SIX fire engines attended a large blaze at a laundry on an industrial estate in Leith last night.

The fire service was called to Swanfield, off Bonnington Road, at around 11.45pm.

A spokeswoman said crews found a well-developed fire in the single-storey unit, which was empty at the time.

Smoke from the fire affected a large area round about, but firefighters were able to stop the blaze spreading to any other building.

One local Leith resident living more than a mile away said they could smell the smoke so strongly they initially thought it must be an electrical fault in their own property.