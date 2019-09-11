Firefighters battle van and bin fire behind Edinburgh pub

Have your say

Firefighters were called out to deal with a van and bin which were both on fire behind an Edinburgh pub this afternoon.

READ MORE: Fountainbridge Fire: One dead after building blaze and suspected gas explosion

Firefighters were called to reports of a van and bin fire behind the Centurion bar. Pic: Scott Craig.

One appliance from Sighthill was called to the scene behind The Centurion bar on St John's Road, just before 2pm.

A fire service spokeswoman said the fire was extinguished by 2:15pm.

The spokeswoman said: "There was a van and a bin alight on St John's Road near to the pub and there was some damage to power lines on the exterior of an adjacent building.

"There's no indication to say what caused it."

READ MORE: Fountainbridge fire: Crews halt search after fatal tenement fire causes structural fears

There have also been some local reports that children had to be evacuated from a nearby nursery.

It comes after a huge explosion in a Fountainbridge tenement building yesterday left huge pieces of rubble on the ground below, just metres from Tollcross Primary School.

Police confirmed today that one person has died following the fire in Fountainbridge.