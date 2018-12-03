Firefighters called to Edinburgh Zoo to free stuck rhino

Have your say

Firefighters used cutting gear in a desperate attempt to free a rhino stuck in a tyre at Edinburgh Zoo.

Keepers at Edinburgh Zoo called out the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as their “last hope” after failing to free the juvenile male rhino, which had its head and leg through the tyre.

Firefighters from Sighthill attended at around 5.45pm on Sunday and used specialised cutting equipment to free the stricken animal.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “Crews from sighthill fire station attended and freed the rhino using e-hydraulic cutting equipment.

“The male juvenile rhino had been trapped with his leg and neck stuck in the tyre since 4pm.

“After the tyre was removed the rhino was left in the care of zookeepers and vets.

“One zookeeper said the fire service were their last hope since the zoo had been trying to free the rhino since 4pm.”

The rhino was not injured.

