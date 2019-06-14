Firefighters called to Princes Street Debenhams

Fire crews are currently dealing with an incident at Debenhams on Edinburgh's Princes Street.

A number of appliances have been sent to the department store on the busy shopping street to deal with smoke coming from an escalator after Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called at 8.22am today (Friday).

Debenhams on Princes Street PIC: Google

One eye-witness told the Edinburgh Evening News that six appliances were at the scene of the incident.

The store doesn't open to the public until 9.30am and it is unknown whether staff in the building had to be evacuated.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed that crews were still at the scene.

More to follow