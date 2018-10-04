Firefighters scramble to late night blaze in disused building close to The Wisp

A BLAZE tore through a derelict building in The Wisp last night.

Fourteen firefighters were scrambled to tackle the inferno shortly before 7.30pm.

Police were also called to close off the road as flames and smoke were spotted at the two-storey site.

Two fire engines and a high ladder were still on scene more than an hour after passers-by raised the alarm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “The roof of the building was well alight.”

The road has since reopened after it was closed for a short time to allow fire access.