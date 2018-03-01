First airplane lands at Edinburgh Airport

Have your say

Edinburgh Airport has welcomed its first flight of the day after being forced to close yesterday as snowwreaked chaos across the country.

A Qatar Airlines plane was able to land after staff worked through the night to ensure runways were up and running.

The airport deployed a fleet of 4x4s to ensure essential staff could get to the site on the west of the city.

However there remains significant disruptions and would be travelers were told to check ahead.

An Amber be aware warning is due to downgrade to Yellow at 10am today.

Flybe are scheduled to restart their flights then, with BA indicating they will resume late morning.

Edinburgh Airport: Many flights have been cancelled due to the weather. Picture: TSPL

easyJet plan to start flying again at Noon with Ryanair looking at 1pm.

Jet2 said it had commenced a full schedule early on.

A spokesman for the airport said: “We will be providing information on our website regarding confirmed cancellations as we go through the day.

READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: Amber warning extended until Friday morning