First look inside new £2m luxury Donaldson’s apartments

They are the most expensive new homes for sale in Scotland and this weekend buyers can take a first look inside the Edinburgh apartments – with a price tag approaching £2 million.

The Crescent, taking shape in the grounds of the William Playfair-designed Donaldson’s College in Edinburgh, will open two show homes to viewing appointments next Saturday.

The sweeping row of apartments, duplexes and penthouses are being built by Cala Homes behind the Playfair building, which is being converted into high-end residential accommodation by developers City and Country.

One, two and three-bedroomed homes are available in the first phase of The Crescent, ranging in price from £950,000 to £1,925,000.

The glass-fronted, contemporary residences have been designed by renowned architect Richard Murphy to complement the A-listed 1850 Jacobean style building they overlook.

From inside, each apartment has been oriented to make the most of the view.

The interior design of the two show apartments has been inspired by the building and its surroundings, led by Alexander James Interiors.

Philip Hogg of Cala Homes said: “The Crescent was launched off-plan in January last year and we have already sold eight of the 16 currently available apartments with the first people due to move in next month.”

Eighty-four properties will be built in total in two wings and the project is expected to complete in 2022.

Savills has been appointed to market the apartments internationally but Mr Hogg said: “We expect the majority to be sold to the local market with a small percentage to overseas buyers. This has been reflected in the interest so far – 70 per cent have been sold to Scottish buyers and the remainder have been from the south of the UK or overseas, but with connections to the Capital, either as returning Scots or with family in the city.”

He said: “Downsizing buyers are a factor. People who have lived in larger properties in the New Town for instance who want to stay in the area.

“The homes are contemporary but the design is traditional, it really is an interesting layout.”

The Playfair building, which when finished will comprise 110 apartments plus two gate lodges, and the 84 Crescent apartments will create a new community in the city from a previously empty site. Donaldson’s School for the Deaf vacated the building in 2008 in a move to Linlithgow.

The grounds at the front of the 18-acre site will be left open and all residential parking is underground – each apartment comes with two private spaces – to maintain the communal parkland.