First look: Inside the new marriage suite at the City Chambers

EDINBURGH City Chambers has offered a sneak peak inside its new marriage suite.

The first couple to tie the knot at the refurbished venue said ‘I do’ last week.

Fabian Wegener (26) and Bride: Corinna Lehrke (27) get hitched at the new City Chambers marriage suite. Picture: Jon Savage.

The suite, comprising of two wedding rooms and a reception area to greet guests, was created after the Council’s Registration Services relocated to the High Street from the Lothian Chambers.

Former Edinburgh Napier University student Corinna Lehrke and fiancé Fabian Wegener, who had travelled from Germany to get married in the heart of the Capital, walked down the aisle in the historic building.

Councillor Alasdair Rankin, Finance and Resources Convener, said: “It’s wonderful to see these beautiful new rooms now in use. Far from the back-room feel of 80s and 90s registrar offices, this attractive, stylish suite is more in line with wedding venues around the country.

“I’m pleased that we’ve been able to use locally-sourced, Scottish materials in the refurbishment, including some expertly-made oak furniture from the Grassmarket Community Project.

The aim was to create a wedding venue to suit new couples and an attractive venue in which visitors can get married.' 'Picture: Ian Georgeson

“I look forward to welcoming many more couples to spend their special day here – and I’m delighted to be able to say congratulations to Corinna and Fabian, who were married there today – all the best!”

Corinna Wegener (formerly Lehrke), said: “Right after the engagement happened we knew that we wanted to get married alone in secret, in a special place. Edinburgh is such a special place for us, as we both fell in love instantly with the city when I first came here to study for my master’s degree in 2014, and Fabian when he first visited me.

Following the leasing of the Lothian Chambers to the French Consulate last year, Registration Services moved to 253 High Street.

A payment of almost £3million for the leasing enabled the transformation of existing rooms for the service. Edinburgh remains second only to Gretna Green in popularity for places to get married in Scotland.