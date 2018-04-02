First look: New Edinburgh city centre luxury spa

The Principal Edinburgh Charlotte Square is offering a new level of relaxation and rejuvenation with the launch of a city centre spa and health at the hotel.

The new gym offers everything frpom cardio equipment to impulse strength stations along with free weights to a ‘Cardio Zone’ which includes the latest treadmills, bikes, elliptical trainers, escalate stair climber, and rowing machines.

The Spa at Principal Edinburgh Charlotte Square

A new fitness studio gives members the chance to workout using the latest functional equipment such as TRX stations, a sprint track, kettle bells and sand bags.

Classes will be available throughout the day and evening ranging from dynamic pilates to HITT, spin, muay thai, and yoga.

Starting from £65, memberships include access to the gym, fitness classes, an indoor pool, steam room and sauna.

Members can also enjoy discounts on pre and post workout snacks and refreshments served in The Garden.

General manager Johan Scheepers said: “The new spa is the final piece of the jigsaw and marks the completion of our beautiful new hotel. We’re excited to see everything come together and believe the Spa has something different to offer, both for hotel guests and for Edinburgh locals. Our opening hours mean the spa and health club is accessible all week, mornings, afternoons and evenings so perfect for corporate memberships.”

