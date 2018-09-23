Firth of Forth rescue operation launched amid swim event

A search and rescue operation has been carried out on the Firth of Forth after difficult weather conditions affected a local swimming event.

The RNLI lifeboat from South Queensferry was sent to the Firth of Forth Swim 2018, along with Coastguard Rescue Teams on Saturday 22 September.

It followed a number of reports to HM Coastguard that safety boats were struggling to cope with the conditions. The Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat was brought to immediate readiness to launch as a further precaution.

The organised swim starts from South Queensferry and finishes at the old pier at North Queensferry, a distance of 1.4 miles across the estuary.

RNLI Duty commander Mark Rodaway OBE said: “An extensive search of the area was conducted until we were able to ascertain from the organisers that everyone had been accounted for.”

Scottish Ambulance Service also attended.

More to follow.