Flights to and from Edinburgh airport cancelled due to snowy conditions

Thousands of passengers will be left stranded after most airlines cancelled their flights to and from Edinburgh airport due to the adverse weather conditions.

British Airways and easyJet have confirmed their flights will be cancelled until lunchtime tomorrow.

It comes after a red weather warning was issued today with conditions getting worse throughout the day in the Capital.

An Edinburgh airport spokesman said: “Most airlines are have cancelled their operations from Edinburgh Airport today.

“We ask that passengers check with their airlines regarding their flight status, and do not travel to the airport unless they have a confirmed scheduled flight.

“The safety of our passengers and our staff are our priority, and we ask people to make safe decisions regarding their travel.

“We remain open, but ask passengers to check with their airline regarding their flight status. #BeastFromTheEast