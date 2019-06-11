Flood warning issued for Edinburgh and the Lothians as 36 hours of heavy rain forecast

A flood alert has been issued today for Edinburgh and the Lothians as heavy rain is expected to drench the region over a 36-hour period.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning between midnight tonight and noon on Thursday.

Met Office spokeswoman, Nicky Maxey, warned drivers to take extra care on the roads as heavy rainfall will lead to lots of surface water and spray on windscreens.

There is also a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Ms Maxey said up to 4ins of rain can be expected on isolated area of higher ground, with around 2ins expected more widely.

She said: "The sort of rain is heavy so obviously this can lead to flooding."

Rain above the Edinburgh skyline. Pic: Jan Kranendonk-Shutterstock

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has today issued an amber flood alert for Edinburgh and the Lothians, which means "Flooding is possible. Be prepared."

A message on their website reads: "Persistent rainfall during Wednesday evening and into Thursday will cause river levels to rise. Flooding from rivers and surface water is possible during this time. Typical impacts could include flooding to low lying land and roads leading to travel disruption and possibly flooding of properties."

Sepa have advised residents to remain vigilant and advice and information is available through Floodline on 0345 9881188. Sign up for free flood messages at by calling Floodline or registering online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup.

Ms Maxey said the latest weather front is moving north after battering the south-east of England on Monday.

Temperatures in Edinburgh over the next two days will reach about 13C.

She said the rain is expected to ease in Edinburgh by Friday and temperatures should rise to about 17C.

Ms Maxey added: "By the weekend, there may be isolated spots of 19-20C in Edinburgh.

"There will still be a risk of showers but we will be moving away from heavy, torrential rain."