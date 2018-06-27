Flytippers dump waste at memorial to tragic soldier

A former soldier has hit out at disgraceful flytippers who have dumped rubbish at a memorial for a tragic young serviceman who took his life two years ago.

Floral tributes are still laid at the site near Ormiston where David Glover was found dead in his van in a gunshot tragedy two years ago.

The tribute to tragic soldier David Glover

The 35-year-old ex-soldier, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “Some flytipper has treated the place like a waste site, dumped sofas, washing machines and all manner of rubbish beside it.

“I am hoping perhaps someone will recognise the furniture and be able to identify the unscrupulous people to do the clear out – people who chose to dump in what would otherwise be a pleasant woodland walk.

“It’s wrong wherever this happens, but where they’ve done it, it’s especially galling.”

The now security worker noticed the piles of rubbish after recently starting to walk his dog in the area and was moved to highlight the issue after serving in the Army himself.

“I know of some good people I served with who have committed suicide – didn’t know them very well personally, but good mates with people who did,” he said.

“So, it makes me particularly angry knowing something of what the friends and family are going through, and the memorial of this person they loved and cared for being treated like a skip – it’s unforgivable.

“I desperately want this to get attention and those responsible held to account.”

The body of David, who served with the Royal Scots Borderers (1 Scots) was discovered after his friends spotted blood on the van’s windscreen.

Hours earlier, a message appeared on the Facebook page of the 28-year-old that said: “I am sorry.”

He worked as a joiner after leaving the Army.

He and partner Lisa Marr had just had a son, Max.

East Lothian council urge members of the public to get in touch if they spot flytipping.

An East Lothian council spokesperson said: “Flytipping is illegal and it poses a danger to both people and wildlife, as well as blighting our beautiful coast and countryside.

“We have now established that the area in question is council owned land, and since this particular incident has been brought to our attention, we will act to start removing the flytipped material in due course.

“We would always encourage people to use these services and to report any cases of flytipping to us.

“Offenders should be aware that the council will pursue the recovery of costs incurred as a result of removing flytipped rubbish on public land through civil recovery procedures.”

Members of the public can report incidents of flytipping via the East Lothian Council website, the My East Lothian app, or by calling the contact centre on 01620 827 827.

There are number of recycling centres across the county which are open seven days a week and a free bulky waste uplift service for items which are too big to transport such as sofas, wardrobes and mattresses.