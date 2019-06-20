Focus on transparency at eyewear showroom

Since opening its Stockbridge showroom just over a year ago, independent eyewear brand IOLLA has been winning over shoppers in the Capital with its “transparent” approach to choosing and buying prescription specs.

It was founded by two Glasgow-based entrepreneurs who wanted to revolutionise the way we shop for glasses by offering customers quality at an upfront, affordable price with no hidden extras.

Their recently launched SS19 collection features nine vibrant and flattering styles, as well as a new range of non-prescription polarised sunglasses. What sets the brand apart is its flat-rate pricing policy of £65 for all single vision glasses and £125 for varifocals.

Stockbridge showroom manager Hannah Ryan says: “It’s about changing the way people buy glasses to make it less clinical, more fun and more relaxed. We don’t do eye tests, so you just bring in your presciption, safe in the knowledge that you can choose your frames and there will be no pressure to pay more for add-ons. You won’t be penalised for having a heavier prescription either.

“The design of the showroom, the pricing of glasses and the advice of our stylists all helps to make it a pleasurable shopping experience, in the same way you might shop for new shoes or a handbag.

“Neither style nor substance have to be compromised anymore to remain on budget.”

A streamlined production process, with in-house design and on-site glazing in its Cambuslang lab, allows IOLLA - Gaelic for sight - to keeps its price point accessible.

Every pair of glasses comes with anti-scratch and anti-glare coatings as standard, with thinner lenses also included in the all-in price.

IOLLA eyewear showroom, 22 North West Circus Place, EH3 6SX, 0131 226 3085. Full range can be viewed online at www.iolla.com