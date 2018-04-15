Footballer’s agonising wait for ambulance after horror leg break

A footballer from South Queensferry was left lying in agony for more than an hour after suffering a horror leg break.

Berwick Rangers star Ousman See was playing in a Scottish League Two match against Montrose when a challenge from Links Park midfielder Terry Masson left him screaming for help.

Ousman See in action during his Edinburgh City days.

The former South Queensferry High School pupil broke his tibia and dislocated his ankle, but his suffering was prolonged due to waiting 48 minutes for an ambulance to show.

Paramedics then issued pain relief and treated the striker for 15 minutes and it took six people to lift him onto the stretcher before play resumed following a 70-minute delay.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Ousman, 23, told the Evening News: “I knew it was bad straight away because my foot was in a completely different direction.

“A slide tackle came in and it wasn’t even a bad challenge. My foot just got caught under his and the next thing I’m shouting and screaming in so much pain.

“A foot injury has always been my biggest fear. After 10 minutes or so the adrenaline kicked in and I was calmed down. I actually went live on Instagram to try and take my mind off it.”

Medics from both clubs quickly identified the severity of the injury and decided to wait until paramedics arrived before moving him.

Dundee’s Ninewell’s Hospital is the closest major hospital to Links Park with the crew facing a 30-mile trip to arrive at the scene yesterday afternoon.

He said: “It was a shambles that it took so long. I was in pain and needed to get to hospital. I was worried too that it could be getting worse if it wasn’t treated soon.

“I would expect an ambulance to be at the game actually. In other grounds, like when I played for Edinburgh City, there were always paramedics there.

“I couldn’t move or anything and it wasn’t a nice experience.

“The staff who did turn up were really good actually and took me to Dundee Hospital.”

Doctors have been giving Ousman morphine in hospital to cope with the agonising pain. He has had his ankle popped back into place - something he can’t even remember happening.

He was due to go in for an operation on his leg on Sunday morning - only for it to be postponed by the surgeon due to the swelling on his leg.

Ousman will be transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary today and has been told he may have to wait another five days before he can go in for surgery.

It’s the second major injury of Ousman’s career after he suffered a torn cartilage and went under the knife a few years ago while playing for Edinburgh City.

But the tiler is determined to come back fighting next season for Berwick Rangers and has thanked the fans and medical staff for their support.

He added: “Reading all the messages from the fans, friends and family has been really emotional. But I thank them too because it’s great to see the support.

“With my injury I won’t get paid while off work. So the gaffer called me up and they’re already looking to raise money for me at the next home game which is fantastic.

“I’m staying positive and I’m determined to come back stronger next season.”