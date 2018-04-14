Former Celtic player Lassad suffers cardiac arrest aged 32

Former Celtic player Lassad Nouioui has suffered a cardiac arrest while training with his current side in Spain.

According to local reports, the incdent happened while training with his current side Toledo.

Lassad, who used to play for Celtic, has suffered a cardiac arrest

The 32-year-old Tunisian collapsed on Saturday on the grounds of Salto del Caballo stadium in Toledo.

It is understood a defibrillator was used to resuscitate the forward at the scene before paramedics transported him to intensive care at a hospital in the city.

He will remain under observation at the local hospital for at least 48 hours while doctors continue medical tests.

Lassad, who has been capped three times for his country, played for Celtic between 2012-13, making 14 appearances, scoring three goals.

The forward joined third-tier Toledo in January.

In a statement the club said Mr Nouioui had suffered ventricular fibrillation, a potentially life-threatening heart rhythm problem that causes cardiac arrest.

The club added: “The quick reaction of his teammates has been key to stabilize the player.”